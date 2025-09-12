Guwahati: A massive landslide struck Upper Rimbi in West Sikkim late Thursday night, burying homes and cutting off major access routes.

Rescue teams pulled a 7-year-old girl alive from the rubble around 8:15 am on Friday.

They immediately rushed her to Geyzing District Hospital, where she is now under observation and receiving treatment.

The debris completely trapped the rescued child, forcing rescuers to dig through unstable mud and collapsed structures to reach her. People are calling her survival nothing short of a miracle.

The landslide, triggered by relentless rainfall, claimed three lives.

Authorities identified the deceased as Shim Prasad and Simal Rai, who died on the spot, and Anita Limboo, who succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital.

Another survivor, Man Maya, was rescued and remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa, who led the rescue efforts, described the child’s rescue as a miraculous escape given the devastation in the area.

Despite continuous rain, flooding, and blocked roads, Sikkim Police, SSB jawans, the Disaster Management Team, and local villagers worked through the night to continue search and rescue operations.

They even built a temporary log bridge over the swollen Hume River to access the affected site, which had become isolated due to the landslide.

Sherpa emphasized the risks faced during the operation, saying, “The terrain was extremely risky. Continuous rain, blocked roads, and flooding made the entire operation dangerous. But our teams didn’t stop.”

Shim Hang Limboo, Minister for Buildings & Housing and Labour Department, and MLA of Yangthang Constituency, arrived at the disaster site at 2 am from Gangtok.

He coordinated with authorities and expressed deep concern about the increasing impact of extreme weather in the region.

Authorities have issued a travel advisory warning residents and travelers to avoid unnecessary movement in the area, as continuous rainfall has blocked key roads, including stretches along Andheri Khola on the Lingchom-Dentam road.