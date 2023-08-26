Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the 2 (two) months internship programme in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) under a research project in the area of Information Security entitled “Security and Privacy Preserved Automatic Health Emergency Detection and MSP Selection in IoT Based Smart Healthcare System.”

Name of post : Internship

Eligibility Criteria : Students in undergraduate engineering or postgraduate science in relevant discipline.

Assistantship : Rs. 5000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates are requested to email their CV to subhasis@iiitg.ac.in. Last date of receiving application is 7th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

