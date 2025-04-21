Assam Career IIFCL Projects Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in IIFCL Projects Assam in 2025.

IIFCL Projects Limited (IPL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Manager (Grade B) and Assistant Manager (Grade A) through open competition on all India basis in 2025.

Name of post : Manager (Grade B)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Post- Graduate/Graduate in any discipline /MBA /PGDBM/B.Tech/Chartered Accountant (CA)/Cost Accountant (CWA)/LLB

Experience : 2 years in Financial Advisory/PPP structuring/ Contract Management/Public

Procurement/Syndication/ Project Finance/ Project Management/ Project Appraisal/ Bid Process

Management/ Corporate Strategy/Legal Advisory/ Policy Advocacy/Credit Rating/Fund Raising/ Risk Analysis/ Technical Report Writing/ DPR in financial sector/ Banks/ Financial Institutions/

PSUs/ reputed corporates and overall experience of minimum 7 years.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Grade A)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Post- Graduate/Graduate in any discipline /MBA /PGDBM/B.Tech/Chartered

Accountant (CA)/Cost Accountant (CWA)/LLB

Experience :

Minimum post qualification experience of 2 years in Finance Institution or commercial Bank

OR

Minimum post qualification experience of 2 years in Financial Advisory/PPP structuring/ Contract

Management/Public Procurement/ Syndication/ Project Finance/ Project Management/ Project

Appraisal/ Bid Process Management/ Corporate Strategy/Legal Advisory/ Policy Advocacy/Credit Rating/Fund Raising/ Risk Analysis/ Technical Report Writing/ DPR in financial sector/ Financial Institutions/PSUs

Age Limit :

i) Grade B :- Candidates must not have attained the age of 40 years on March 31, 2025.

ii) Grade A :- Candidates must not have attained the age of 30 years on March 31, 2025.

Selection Procedure :

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through ONLINE Examination (Phase – I) and

Interview – Technical and Behavioural (Phase II).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online by going to the IPL’s website www.iifcprojectsl.in

Closing of On-line Registration Gateway /payment of fees is 14.05.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/ PwBD : Rs. 100/-

Others (including UR/EWS/OBC) : Rs. 600/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here