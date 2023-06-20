Assam Career : IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant positions under Formation and Promotion of FFPOs Project on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Lead-Project

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 39,000/- to Rs. 43,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

Postgraduate degree (preferably in Fisheries Science/ Social Work / Rural Development/ Economics/ MBA & Social Science).

Minimum 5 years of proven track record of working with Fishery Development/ Community development/ Agricultural Marketing/ Value addition and processing project especially in livelihood development project.

Age Limit : 27 to 40 years

Name of post : Executive -Project

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- to Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Graduate Degree, preferably with 3+ years of work Experience in Fisheries/Social/Community Development/ Marketing/ Entrepreneurship Sector. Having experience in carrying out research studies, preparation of Project report, Business plan & report writing of project

Age Limit : 25 to 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

The applications can also be send through email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com.

The last date of application submission on or before 7th July, 2023 till 5:30 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here