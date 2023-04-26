Assam Career : IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under “Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY) and North Eastern Council Project on Incubation development” on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Senior Executive-Project

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs.29,000/- to Rs.40,000/-

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have minimum 5 years of experience in the following disciplines-

Experience in handling NSDC /PMKVY projects.

Skill India Portal management expertise.

Experience in conducting CAAF, ToT of trainers and AEBAS biometric system management.

Extensive knowledge in working with google sheets, drive, documents, google meet and google forms.

Communication skills required for coordination and Liasoning

Name of post : Assistant- Project

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs.13,800/- to Rs.17,200/-

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have minimum 3 years of experience in the following disciplines-

3 years in data entry and management on Skill India Portal.

Data entry speed should be 50 words per minute

MIS expertise especially MS office excel.

Experience in working with google sheets, drive, documents and google forms.

Name of post : Executive – Project

No. of posts : 2

Monthly Salary : Rs.23,000/- to Rs.30,000/-

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have minimum 4 years of experience in the following disciplines-

3-4 years of implementation of skill training program on field.

Experience in Centre identification and set up as per NSQF guidelines.

Experience in handling NSDC/PMKVY projects.

Expertise in doing CAAF.

Effective communication and liasoning skills.

Extensive knowledge in working with google sheets, drive, documents, google meet and google forms.

Experience in handling AEBAS biometric device & system, Skill India Portal

Name of post : Project Lead

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs.39,000/- to Rs.43,000/-

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have minimum 6 years of experience in the following disciplines-

Minimum 6 -7 years of experience in Skill development Training under STT,Special Project & RPL project execution, norms, training implementation, invoice management on Skill India Portal, MIS handling, assessment aligning and project monitoring.

Expertise in handling Skill India Portal.

Extensive experience in handling PMKVY 2.0, 3.0 projects.

Extensive knowledge in working with google sheets, drive, documents, google meet and google forms.

Proven Experience in Providing Placement for PMKVY project.

Experience in ToT of trainers and CAAF on Skill India Portal.

Name of post : Consultant-Incubation

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs.62,000/- to Rs.70,000/-

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have minimum 8-10 years of experience in the following disciplines-

Experience in heading an incubation centre or setting up of incubation centre.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications send through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam by 10th May 2023

Candidates may also send their applications by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com by 10th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here