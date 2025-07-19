Itanagar: A red panda (Ailurus fulgens) has been sighted for the first time in Gwanthang, located between Rupa and Thongre villages in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district.

The sighting has been attributed to ongoing conservation efforts by the Tukpen Community Reserve (TCR).

TCR chairman Dorjee Phuntso Thongdok and secretary Dorjee Khandu Khrimey confirmed the sighting and immediately coordinated with the Shergaon Forest Division to monitor the area.

Messages were also circulated among residents to prevent disturbance and ensure the animal’s safety.

The red panda was first spotted by Neten Dorjee Thongdok, a resident of the area, along with a TCR protection squad. The team promptly informed the community and relevant authorities.

Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary Range Forest Officer Yachang Kani noted that while red pandas are generally found in higher altitudes of the sanctuary, this sighting in the lower ridges is significant. He attributed the event to increased awareness and protection measures taken by both the community and the Forest Department.

The Tukpen Community Reserve was officially notified on December 11, 2024. It covers community-owned land from 14 villages and is patrolled by a protection squad in collaboration with the Forest Department.

Local MLA Tseten Chombay commended the community’s conservation efforts and assured government support for technical and logistical requirements under various conservation programmes. He also emphasized the need to involve local communities in monitoring red panda populations and raising conservation awareness.