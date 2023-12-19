Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ICAR NRCP Guwahati Assam.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR NRCP) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Skill Lab Attendant / Scientific Administrative Assistant purely on temporary basis under a DBT funded Project. Engagement is purely on contract basis and the proposed engagement will be terminated with the termination of the project. However, if the project duration gets curtailed for any reasons, the engagement as Skill Lab attendant/Scientific administrative assistant in the project will also be

terminated accordingly.

Name of post : Skill Lab Attendant / Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: BSc

Desirable:

Preference will be given to the candidate having working experience in Animal model, experience of animal sample collection, data collection from field along with computer knowledge for record keeping

Emoluments : Rs. 18000/- + HRA per month

Age:

Upper age limit 50 years (Relaxation is admissible in case of SC/ST/OBC/PD as per GOI

instructions)

Selection Procedure :

A Walk-In Interview will be held on 03.01.2024 at 11.00 AM in ICAR-NRC on Pig, Rani, Guwahati-781131, Assam. Reporting time for the interview is 10 AM

The selected persons may be required to travel in connection with project activities to different

location/places.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview/joining.

How to apply :

The candidate must bring his/her application in the format as attached with latest CV along with two passport size photographs, attested copies of all certificates, testimonials, experience certificate, publications, no objection certificate from employer (if already employed).

All Original certificates must be produced at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here