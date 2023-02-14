Assam Career IASST Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Horticulturist.

Name of post : Assistant Horticulturist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduation in Horticulture/Graduation in Agriculture with Horticulture as a subject from UGC recognized/ICAR-NAEAB accredited University/ Institutions with minimum 50% marks/equivalent CGPA.

Desirable : Master degree in horticulture.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Project Scientist & Administrative Assistant vacancies in IIT Guwahati

Experience : Two (2) years’ experience in maintenance of gardens/parks in a reputed organization.

Salary : Rs. 30,000.00 to Rs. 35,000/- p.m. for graduate and Rs. 35,000.00 to Rs. 40,000/- p.m.

for post graduate candidate (Consolidated), depending upon the experience and as decided by

the committee.

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 40 years. Retired persons less than 62 years fulfilling requisite educational qualification and experience can also apply

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ from February 14, 2023 to March 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Best affordable coffee shampoos to treat your hair with a luxurious wash