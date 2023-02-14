Assam Career IASST Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati.
Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Horticulturist.
Name of post : Assistant Horticulturist
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Graduation in Horticulture/Graduation in Agriculture with Horticulture as a subject from UGC recognized/ICAR-NAEAB accredited University/ Institutions with minimum 50% marks/equivalent CGPA.
Desirable : Master degree in horticulture.
Experience : Two (2) years’ experience in maintenance of gardens/parks in a reputed organization.
Salary : Rs. 30,000.00 to Rs. 35,000/- p.m. for graduate and Rs. 35,000.00 to Rs. 40,000/- p.m.
for post graduate candidate (Consolidated), depending upon the experience and as decided by
the committee.
Age Limit : Upper age limit is 40 years. Retired persons less than 62 years fulfilling requisite educational qualification and experience can also apply
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ from February 14, 2023 to March 6, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
