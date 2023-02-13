Assam Career Apply for Project Scientist & Administrative Assistant vacancies in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Scientists and Administrative Assistant in the project entitled “Water Transformation Pathways Planning, Trans-path-planning” at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Name of post : Senior Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month

Qualifications :

1. PhD in Public Policy with an integrated background on environmental management, water resource management or similar course.

2. Is familiar with sustainable transformation/sustainability science literature.

3. Well-equipped with policy document assessment.

4. Knowledgeable about mixed methods approaches.

5. Experience working in interdisciplinary projects.

6. Evidence of engagement in high quality research activity

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Qualifications : Post- Graduation in Engineering/ Science from recognized institute/ University. Preference will be given to candidates with minimum 1 year experience.

Desirable : Experience in finance and accounts, computer based data entry operation.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 23rd February 2023 from 11 AM onwards

How to apply : Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 18th February, 2023 (Saturday) at recruitmentabiitg@gmail.com .

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

