Assam Career IASST Recruitment 2023

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three positions under various projects on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : ST/SC community development programme in IASST

Salary: Rs 42000 + 16% HRA per month

Essential Qualification & Experience:

(i) Master’s degree in Life Sciences/Organic Chemistry from a recognized university and 4 years

research experience in the relevant field or PhD in Life Sciences/Organic Chemistry from a

recognized university

(ii) Research experience/ PhD in human/food microbiome.

Desirable : Expertise in next generation sequencing (NGS) techniques and data analysis (bioinformatics and statistics)

Age limit: 40 years (Relaxation as per GOI guidelines).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Cold Atmospheric Pressure Plasma for the treatment of chronic wounds – A Geroscience based approach

Salary:

i) Rs. 31000 + admissible HRA per month, for scholars who have qualified CSIR-UGC NET/ GATE or equivalent.

ii) Those who do not fall under (i), emolument will be as per the DST, Govt. of India guidelines

Essential Qualification & Experience: M.Sc. in Biophysics/Chemistry with minimum 55% marks

Age limit: Upper age limit is maximum 28 years at the time of application. Relaxation as per GoI rules.

Name of post : Resource Person

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : ST/SC community development programme in IASST

Salary: Rs. 1,250/- Per diem (limited to maximum 150 days/year).

Essential Qualification & Experience:

(1) M.Sc. in Physics / Chemistry / Life Science/ Mathematics.

(2) B.Ed. degree from recognised University /College.

Desirable :

(1) Ph.D. in science from recognised University.

(2) Minimum one year science teaching experience in school.

(3) Experience of online teaching.

Age limit: Maximum 65 years.

How to apply :

For the post of Senior Research Associate, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview to be held on 3rd March 2023 at 10 AM in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Paschim Boragaon, Garchuk, Guwahati – 781035, Assam. All the original documents must be produced by the candidates during the interview. Candidates should bring their self-attested academic documents in the interview. Candidates have to report one (1) hour before the interview. Soft copy may be send in advance to registrar@iasst.gov.in/ rajiasst@gmail.com

For the post of Resource Person , candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview to be held on 24th February 2023 at 10 AM in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Paschim Boragaon, Garchuk, Guwahati – 781035, Assam. All the original documents must be produced by the candidates during the interview. Candidates should bring their self-attested academic documents in the interview. Candidates have to report one (1) hour before the interview. Soft copy may be send in advance to registrar@iasst.gov.in/ rajiasst@gmail.com

For the post of Junior Research Fellow, candidates can apply online through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within 4th March 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3