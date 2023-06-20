Assam Career : IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I under a DST, GOI, sponsored project entitled “Electrocaloric effect and energy storage in freestanding films for transparent flexible electronics”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Master’s Degree in Physics / Materials Science and Engineering. Preference will be given to those candidates having experience in handling chemicals/instruments and have knowledge of ferroelectricity, thin film, XRD, SEM etc.

Also Read : 5 motivational quotes on failure that can change your life

Monthly remuneration: Rs. 25,000.00 (Rupees twenty-five thousand only); Consolidated

Age: Not more than 28 years on 30.06.2023 (relaxation for reserved categories as per GoI norms)

Also Read : Vastu Tips : Beautiful wallpapers that are very lucky and can bring positive changes in life

How to apply : Candidates need to send soft copy of the duly filled-in and signed application form to shibnaths2@gmail.com and cc: registrar@iasst.gov.in.

The last date for submission of applications is July 9, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here