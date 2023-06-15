Assam Career : IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati.
Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a post of Laboratory Assistant under the DST funded project, “ST/SC Community Development programme in IASST”.
Name of post : Laboratory Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Salary: Rs 20000.00 + 16% HRA per month.
Essential Qualification & Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology / Microbiology/ Zoology/ Botany from a recognized university.
Age limit: 50 years (Relaxation as per GOI guidelines).
Desirable qualification: Candidate should have minimum one year experience of working in sponsored R&D projects. Candidate should have a knowledge of project documentation and handling of microbiological laboratory instruments.
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th June 2023 from 2 PM to 5 PM in Conference Room, IASST, Paschim Boragaon, Garchuk, Guwahati-781035
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications by email to mojibur.khan@gmail.com before 20th June 2023
Soft copy may also be sent to registrar@iasst.gov.in
Candidates should bring their original and self-attested copies of relevant documents in the interview.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here