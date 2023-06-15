Assam Career : IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a post of Laboratory Assistant under the DST funded project, “ST/SC Community Development programme in IASST”.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Rs 20000.00 + 16% HRA per month.

Essential Qualification & Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology / Microbiology/ Zoology/ Botany from a recognized university.

Age limit: 50 years (Relaxation as per GOI guidelines).

Desirable qualification: Candidate should have minimum one year experience of working in sponsored R&D projects. Candidate should have a knowledge of project documentation and handling of microbiological laboratory instruments.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th June 2023 from 2 PM to 5 PM in Conference Room, IASST, Paschim Boragaon, Garchuk, Guwahati-781035

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications by email to mojibur.khan@gmail.com before 20th June 2023

Soft copy may also be sent to registrar@iasst.gov.in

Candidates should bring their original and self-attested copies of relevant documents in the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here