Applications are invited for recruitment of 234 vacant positions or career in HPCL Assam.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Executives. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) was established on July 15, 1974. HPCL is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) with annual gross sales of Rs. 4,59,815 Crore during 2023-24. HPCL achieved the highest-ever sales volume of 46.8 MMT and processed the highest-ever 22.3 million

tonnes of crude during 2023-24 with 103% of refinery capacity utilization and achieved the highest-ever pipeline thruput of 25.8 MMT during the year. HPCL enjoys approximately 20.48% market share in India as of Oct 24 and has a strong presence in Refining & Marketing petroleum products in the country. During 2023-24, HPCL recorded the highest-ever standalone PAT of Rs. 14,694 Crore.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Executives

No. of posts : 234

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 130

Electrical : 65

Instrumentation : 37

Chemical : 2

Essential Qualification : 3-years full time Regular Diploma in the relevant branch of Engineering

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

The selection process may comprise of various shortlisting and selection tools like Computer Based

Test (CBT), Group Task/ Group Discussion, Skill Test, Personal Interview etc. which would be

administered depending upon the position requirement.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://jobs.hpcl.co.in/Recruit_New/recruitlogin.jsp

Commencement of Online Application : 15th January 2025 (0900 hours onwards)

Last Date of Online Application : 14th February 2025 (Upto 2359 hours)

Also Read : 10 shocking facts of Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash

Application Fees :

a. The application fees is applicable for all positions.

b. SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

c. UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount of Rs. 1180/- +

payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of Rs. 1000/– + GST@18% i.e. Rs. 180/- + payment

gateway charges if applicable).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here