Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors. One of the veritable nerve centres of women’s education in north-eastern India, Handique Girls’ College was established in 1939, a dream come true for the late Mrs. Rajabala Das, a pioneer in the field of women’s education. The patronage and philanthropy of the late Radha Kanta Handique were also largely responsible for giving shape to the first institution for higher education for women, in the undivided state of Assam. Mrs. Rajabala Das also became the founder principal of the college.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Education : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Government of Assam’s O.M. No.

AHE.239/2021/168 dated 24.01.2022 and vide O.M. No. 564326/9.

Age Limit :

Candidates should not be more than 38 (Thirty eight) years of age as on 01.01.2024, with relaxation will be considered following the latest Govt. O.M./Guideline

How to apply :

Applicants may send their applications in prescribed format (available in College website www.hgcollege.edu.in) with complete bio-data also including contact number and Email, and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards.

The candidates may also send a documentary proof of submitting the application fee of Rs.1500/-

(Rupees one thousand five hundred only) through NEFT/RTGS to the State Bank of India Account No 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078

The applications must altogether reach the Office of the Principal, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati, PIN-781001, Assam

Last date for submission of applications is December 4, 2024

The envelope must be superscribed altogether with the name of the Post.

The calling letter for interviews will be sent altogether through email address of the candidate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here