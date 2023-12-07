Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Librarian, Library Assistant and Library Bearer. One of the veritable nerve centres of women’s education in north-eastern India, Handique Girls’ College was established in 1939, a dream come true for the late Mrs. Rajabala Das, a pioneer in the field of women’s education. The patronage and philanthropy of the late Radha Kanta Handique were also largely responsible for giving shape to the first institution for higher education for women, in the undivided state of Assam. Mrs. Rajabala Das also became the founder principal of the college.

Name of posts :

Assistant Librarian

Library Assistant

Library Bearer

No. of posts :

Assistant Librarian : 1

Library Assistant : 1

Library Bearer : 1

Also Read : 10 top honeymoon destinations in Northeast India perfect for visiting during December

Educational Qualification :

Assistant Librarian : Graduate in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with B.Lib Sc from College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University. Knowledge of latest library related software desirable

Library Assistant : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce from College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University with a computer diploma or certificate of minimum 3 months duration. The candidate should have working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS word and MS Excel.

Library Bearer : Class VIII passed

Also Read : 6 wellness rituals you can follow for your winter skincare routine

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all the testimonials to the Principal, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati-781001 within 21st December 2023

Application Fees :

Assistant Librarian : Rs. 500/-

Library Assistant : Rs. 500/-

Library Bearer : Rs. 300/-

The application fee are non-refundable and have to be paid through NEFT/RTGS to Accounts No 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







