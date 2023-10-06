Assam Career Handique Girls' College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 1

Statistics : 1

Qualification : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Government of Assam’s O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/168 dated 24.01.2022.

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 38 (Thirty eight) years of age as on 01.01.2023, with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates. The candidates must have Permanent Residence Certificate and must know the local language.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents and with documentary proof of submitting the application fee of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) that have to be paid through NEFT/RTGS to the State Bank of India Account No 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Handique Girls’ College on or before 31/10/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here