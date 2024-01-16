Applications are invited for recruitment of 38 vacant posts or career in GSL Assam.

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Management Trainee.

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 38

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 12

Electrical : 7

Electronics : 3

Naval Architecture : 10

Human Resources : 3

Finance : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Mechanical : Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Mechanical from a recognized University / Institution with altogether minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Electrical : Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Electrical from a recognized University / Institution with altogether minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Electronics : Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Electronics from a recognized University / Institution with minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

Naval Architecture : Full time Regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Naval Architecture from a recognized University / Institution with minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Human Resources : Graduate in any discipline with 2 years full time Regular MBA/MSW/PG Degree/Diploma from a recognized University/AICTE approved institution with specialization in

HRM/IR/Personnel Management/Labour and Social Welfare/Labour Studies/Social Work with

minimum First class or 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Finance : Graduate AND qualified Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA)/ Qualified Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India(ICMA)

Scale of Pay (IDA – Revised 2017) & Grade : Rs.40000 – 140000 (E-1)

Upper Age Limit : 33 years for SC/ST, 31 years for OBC and 28 years for UR/EWS

Selection Procedure : Written Test, Interview & Document Verification

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://goashipyard.in/ up to 17.00 hrs on 02.02.2024.

Application Fees :

An application fee of Rs. 500/- (Non-Refundable) is to be paid online altogether through SBI e-pay (by debit card/ credit card/ net banking etc.).

Application without prescribed fees shall be liable for rejection.

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are also exempted from payment of application fee, as per Government of India rules.

No fee is required to be paid by internal candidates also who apply for the said posts.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here