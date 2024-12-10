Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Gossaigaon College Assam.

Gossaigaon College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal, Assistant Professor, Junior Assistant, Laboratory Bearer and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The educational qualifications shall be as per Assam Govt. O.M. No. AHE.45/2019/2, dated Dispur, the 25th February, 2019. The selection procedure will follow the notification issued by the Govt. vide No.AHE.643/2016/12, dated 9th November, 2017.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Bodo (Linguistic) : 1

History : 1

Qualification : The educational qualifications and selection procedure shall be as per Assam Govt. O.M. No.AHE.239/2021/68, dated Dispur, the 24th January, 2022. Candidates must acquire the requisite qualifications by the date of submission of the application. Additional eligibilities, such as M.Phil., Ph.D., seminar papers, or publications, can be acquired and submitted at the time of the interview, but not thereafter. Candidates from outside the state are requested to refer to Govt. Notification No. AHE.429/2021/Pt.3, dated 1st February 2022. Candidates currently in service must refer to Govt. O.M. No. ASE.626/2021/3, dated 15th December 2021.

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree (preferably with a Commerce background and Accountancy) and a Computer Certificate/Diploma of a minimum of 6 months’ duration.

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates must have passed the HSLC or an equivalent examination

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Candidates must have passed the HSLC or an equivalent examination

Age Limit :

Principal: The candidate’s age must not exceed 55 years as of 1st January 2024. Assistant Professor: The candidate’s age must not exceed 38 years as of 1st January 2024, with age relaxations of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, and 10 years for PWD. Grade III/IV: The candidate must be 18–40 years old as of 1st January 2024, with relaxations of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Servicemen, and 10 years for PWD.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the D.H.E., Assam, for the post of Principal & Assistant Professor, and in the Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form for the posts of Grade III/IV, along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards.

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee, as specified below, through

a Demand Draft drawn in favour of the Secretary, Gossaigaon College, Gossaigaon, payable

at UCO Bank Gossaigaon-

Principal : Rs. 2,000/-

Assistant Professor : Rs. 1,500/-

Junior Assistant (Grade III) : Rs. 350/-

Laboratory Bearer/Grade IV : Rs. 200/-

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Gossaigaon College, Assam, PIN-783360 within 25th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here