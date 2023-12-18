Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Goalpara College Assam.

Goalpara College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor and Office Assistant.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Statistics : 1

Economics : 1

Educational Qualification : As per government norms

Age Limit : 38 years as on 1st January 2023 with relaxation as per govt. existing guidelines

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Designation wise vacancies :

Laboratory Assistant : 1

Library Assistant : 1

Educational Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a diploma course in computer operation of minimum three months duration

Age Limit : 40 years as on 1st January 2023 with relaxation as per govt. existing guidelines

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed proforma issued by DHE Assam and Assam Gazette (Part-11) Standard Form of application respectively along with complete Bio-data with phone number, self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards.

The application must be accompanied along with a demand draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 1500 (Fifteen Hundred) only for Assistant Professor and Rs. 500 (Five Hundred) only for Laboratory Assistant & Library Assistant drawn in favour of ‘Principal, Goalpara College, Goalpara’ payable at SBI, Goalpara Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal, Goalpara College, Goalpara, PIN – 783101, Assam within 24th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







