Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic and non-academic positions or career in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant and Mali in 2025.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Cultural Heritage Market Innovation: A Study of the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Assamese Jeweler and Pathways to Sustainable Livelihood

Monthly Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month

Qualification : Post graduate in Social Science disciplines (with minimum 55% marks) with NET/M.Phil/Ph.D.

Desirable :

1. Hands-on experience in conducting fieldwork, including interviews and applying participatory research methods

2. Excellent academic writing skills in English

3. Demonstrated research capability through academic publications in high-quality journals

Name of post : Mali

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Strengthen Dr HK Baruah Botanical Garden, Gauhati University as Lead garden

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Desirable : Knowledge of plantation and propagation

Monthly Salary : Rs. 9000/- per month

Key Responsibility Areas : To assist the Project Investigator in various functions of the project and other activities as assigned from time to time.

How to apply :

For the post of Research Assistant, candidates meeting the above requirements may submit their application along with bio-data and relevant details including the relevant certificates in a single PDF file and mail to [email protected] on or before 30th April 2025. Shortlisted candidates will altogether be called for an interview in the Department of Folklore Research, Gauhati University. No TA / DA will be provided for attending the interview.

For the post of Mali, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30th April 2025 at 2:30 PM in the Department of Botany, Gauhati University. The candidates are also required to bring relevant documents (original) on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2