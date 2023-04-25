Assam Career : Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I, Project Assistant and Lab Bearer & Secretarial Assistant for the DST sponsored research project “Indian participation in the ALICE experiment at CERN.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

Qualification : M.Sc. in Physics with research experience in Experimental High Energy/Nuclear physics.

Fellowship:

  • For NET/GATE/qualified : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA (per month)
  • For non- NET/GATE: Rs. 25,000/- + HRA (per month)

Name of post : Project Assistant

Qualification : M.Sc. in Physics with Nuclear /High Energy /Particle Physics as one of the subjects in Master Level

Fellowship: Rs. 20,000/- + HRA (per month).

Name of post : Lab Bearer & Secretarial Assistant

Qualification : H.S. pass in any stream. Candidate should have a certificate on computer course and good Knowledge in English.

Fellowship: Rs. 14,000/- Fixed pay (per month).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications by post to Prof. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Principal Investigator, Nuclear and Radiation Physics Research Laboratory, Department of Phsyics, Gauhati University or by email to buddhadeb.bhattacharjee@cern.ch or buddha@gauhati.ac.in within May 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

