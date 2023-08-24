Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) on contractual basis under the research project “Characterization and Stability of Multivariate Mappings ” sponsored by “National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Govt. of India” in the Department of Mathematics.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship: Rs.31,000/- per month (consolidated) for the first two years & Rs.35,000/- per month

(consolidated) for third year (Excluding HRA, if applicable).

Qualifications: M.Sc. or equivalent degree in Mathematics having a consistently good record (minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA) with NET/valid GATE Score. Knowledge in MATLAB/ Mathematics is desirable.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with detailed CV mentioning email id, mobile no. etc. together with self-attested photocopies of necessary documents (Mark sheets, degree certificates, NET/GATE certificate and other relevant documents) on or before 3rd September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here