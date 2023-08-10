Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Pharmacist in its Hospital on contractual basis.

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: 10+2 in Science stream in a Govt. Recognised board/University. Two years diploma course in pharmacy from an institution recognised by Govt. Of India and the Pharmacy Council of India. Must have registered with Assam Pharmacy Council and possess valid professional Pharmacist license.

Desirable qualification: Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Pharmacist.

Pay (consolidated): Rs. 17,000/- (Rupees seventeen thousand) only per month

Age: Not less than 21 years and more than 44 years as on the date of interview. Upper age is relaxable as per the existing G.U. Rule.

Selection Procedure : A walk in interview will be held on 30.08.2023 from 11.00 a.m. at V.C.’s Conference Room (Ground Floor), Gauhati University. The candidate shall have to report for the interview by 10:30 a.m. on 30.08.2023 for registration.

How to apply : Candidate shall have to bring completely filled up application along with one passport sized photograph, original certificates and testimonials against the qualifications and experiences and one set of photocopies of all documents to be submitted before the walk in interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

