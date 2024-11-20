Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or career in Gauhati Medical College Assam.

Gauhati Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technical Support and Research Scientist in project supported by ICMR titled “A Phase III, Multicentre, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo- Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Immunogenicity and Safety of Single dose of Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, Live Attenuated (Recombinant, Lyophilized) — “DengiAll” of Panacea Biotech Limited in Healthy Indian Adults.”

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (Medical Officer / Medical Coordinator)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS/BDS Degree from a medical college/institute recognised by MCI/DCI

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III (Project Technical Officer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Three years graduate in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ life science + 3 years experience/ post graduate degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ life science

Name of post : Project Nurse-I (Nurse)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in nursing or midwifery(GNM) or equivalent and registered nurse or ANM with any State Nursing Council

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II (Lab Technician)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th pass in science stream and 2 years diploma in medical laboratory technician (DMLT) + 3 years required experience from recognized Institution

Name of post : Project Technical Support-I (Field Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10th pass and 2 years and diploma in MLT / DMLT+ 2 years required experience in relevant subject / field from recognized Institution

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22nd November 2024 from 11 AM onwards

The venue is in Department of Community Medicine, 5th Floor, Narakasur Hilltop, Gauhati Medical College

Registration time is from 10 AM to 11 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews with CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here