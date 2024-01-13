Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Programmer in Principal High Seat. The Gauhati High Court as of today emerged from the High Court of Assam. On 9th September 1947, the Assam Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution that a High Court be established for the Province of Assam. The Principal Seat of the Gauhati High Court is at Guwahati, Assam. The High Court has 3 (three) outlying Benches at Kohima , Aizawl and Itanagar.

Name of post : Programmer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 22000/- to 97000/- (PB-3) with Grade Pay of Rs. 11800/- plus other allowances as admissible under rules

Qualification :

Must possess Master of Computer Application degree with atleast 50% marks

Or

BE / BTech (Computer Science, Computer Engineering, IT) with atleast 50% marks

Or

DOEACC (NIELIT) B level certification with atleast 50% marks

Experience : Must have atleast 3 years of relevant experience gathered only after attending the qualifying educational qualification as mentioned above

Age Limit : Maximum 38 years as on last date of online application. Upper age limit will be relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Selection Procedure :

Written Examination, Skill Test & Viva Voce / Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Submission of Online Application : 25-01-2024 from 3 PM

Last date for submission of online application : 09-02-2024 till 5 PM

Application Fees :

SC / ST (P) / ST(H) : Rs. 250/-

Others : Rs. 500/-

Last date for payment of application fees is 15-02-2024 till bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here