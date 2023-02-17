Assam Career Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Director in its Law Research Institute, Eastern Region.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000-1,10,000/- with Grade Pay Rs. 15,700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Eligibility Criteria :

a) At least first class Master’s Degree in Sociology/ Social Anthropology/ Political Science/ History (ancient)

b) A degree in Law.

c) At least 5 years experience in research works

Also Read : Chocolate Day 2023 : 4 best chocolate tours that every chocolate lover must visit once

Age Limit : Category wise maximum age limits for the posts, as on last date of receipt of applications, will be as under:-

Open category and OBC/MOBC : 38 years

SC : 43 years

ST (P) & ST (H) : 43 years

PWD: 48 years

Also Read : Artistic culinary creations of Assam’s Master Chef India 7 contestant Nayanjyoti Saikia

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/.

Start date of submission of online application : 23.02.2023, from 03.00 pm onwards

Last date of submission of online application : 22.03.2023, till 04.30 pm

Application Fees :

For SC / ST(P) / ST(H) : Rs. 250/-

For all others : Rs. 500/-

Last date for payment of fees 24.03.2023, till bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Lesser known shocking facts of Gautam Adani’s daughter in law Paridhi Adani