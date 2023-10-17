Assam Career FREMAA Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Flood & River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

Flood & River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Supervisor purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Field Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Education Qualification: Post Graduate Degree in any discipline with 55% marks. At least 3 years of field experience especially in conducting census surveys, coordinating trainings and public meetings with District Administration and other Govt. offices would be preferred. Knowledge of Land Acquisition procedures of the Govt. is desirable. Should be skilled in writing reports in English/Assamese and should be fluent in Assamese language and proficiency in MS Word, Excel and Powerpoint is desirable

Salary : Rs. 36000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum Age limit is 45 years as on 01/01/2022.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications complete in all respects in the prescribed format available at FREMAA’s website along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents of age, qualification and experience by email to ceo-fremaa@assam.gov.in & hrms-fremaa@assam.gov.in and the subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF FIELD SUPERVISOR.”

The applications should reach the above mentioned email addresses latest by 24th October, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



