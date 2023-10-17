Assam Career EXIM Bank Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 45 vacant managerial positions in Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM).
Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 45 vacant posts of Management Trainees in various disciplines.
Name of post : Management Trainee
No. of posts : 45
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Banking Operations : 35
- Digital Technology : 7
- Rajbhasha : 2
- Administration : 1
Qualification :
Management Trainee (Banking Operations) : Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in Graduation. Post Graduation (MBA / PGDBA or equivalent) with specialization in Finance or Chartered Accountant (CA). Post Graduation course should be of aminimum 2-year full time duration, with a specialization in Finance with minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA. In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient. Candidates who have appeared / appearing for the final examination in Post Graduation or Chartered Accountancy and are expecting their results in the year 2024 are eligible to apply.
Management Trainee (Digital Technology) : Minimum 60% or equivalent grade in B.E/B. Tech
Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication. OR
MCA with minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA in Graduation & MCA
Management Trainee (Rajbhasha) : Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA in Graduation. AND Master’s Degree of a recognised university in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognised university in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. OR Master’s degree of a recognised university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level. OR Master’s degree of a recognised university in any
subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective
subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level. OR Master’s degree of a recognised university in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject or either of this as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.
Management Trainee (Administration) : B.E/B. Tech Degree in Civil / Electrical Engineering with 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA. OR Post Graduate qualification in Hotel and Hospitality
Management / Facilities Management with minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA, in
Graduation and Post Graduation
Age Limit : Not below 21 years and not above 28 years as on October 01, 2023. Relaxation
in upper age limit shall be as per Govt. rules
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.eximbankindia.in/ from 21st October 2023 up to 10th November 2023
Application Fees : Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are Rs. 600/- for
General and OBC candidates and Rs. 100/- (Intimation charges) for SC/ST/ PwBD /EWS and Female candidates
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here