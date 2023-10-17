Assam Career EXIM Bank Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 45 vacant managerial positions in Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM).

Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 45 vacant posts of Management Trainees in various disciplines.

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 45

Discipline wise vacancies :

Banking Operations : 35

Digital Technology : 7

Rajbhasha : 2

Administration : 1

Qualification :

Management Trainee (Banking Operations) : Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in Graduation. Post Graduation (MBA / PGDBA or equivalent) with specialization in Finance or Chartered Accountant (CA). Post Graduation course should be of aminimum 2-year full time duration, with a specialization in Finance with minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA. In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient. Candidates who have appeared / appearing for the final examination in Post Graduation or Chartered Accountancy and are expecting their results in the year 2024 are eligible to apply.

Management Trainee (Digital Technology) : Minimum 60% or equivalent grade in B.E/B. Tech

Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication. OR

MCA with minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA in Graduation & MCA

Management Trainee (Rajbhasha) : Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA in Graduation. AND Master’s Degree of a recognised university in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognised university in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. OR Master’s degree of a recognised university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level. OR Master’s degree of a recognised university in any

subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective

subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level. OR Master’s degree of a recognised university in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject or either of this as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.

Management Trainee (Administration) : B.E/B. Tech Degree in Civil / Electrical Engineering with 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA. OR Post Graduate qualification in Hotel and Hospitality

Management / Facilities Management with minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA, in

Graduation and Post Graduation

Age Limit : Not below 21 years and not above 28 years as on October 01, 2023. Relaxation

in upper age limit shall be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.eximbankindia.in/ from 21st October 2023 up to 10th November 2023

Application Fees : Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are Rs. 600/- for

General and OBC candidates and Rs. 100/- (Intimation charges) for SC/ST/ PwBD /EWS and Female candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here