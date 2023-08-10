Applications are invited for three vacant positions in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Guwahati, Assam.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Residents on contract basis.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Surgery : 1

Medicine : 1

Orthopaedics : 1

Qualification :

i) MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university.

ii) Non PG Doctors with two year experience can also apply for SR in department of Medicine and

Anaesthesia. However preference will be given to PG pass-out candidates.

Emoluments: Basic Pay Rs.67,700/- in Level 11 and other allowances (NPA, DA, HRA, TA) as per 7th CPC and ESIC Hqrs instructions. (approx RS 1,29,265/- excluding taxes)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 45 years as on the date of interview. (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC and all others as per Central Government Rule). (No age relaxation would be available to SC/ST/OBC

candidate applying for unreserved vacancies.)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th August 2023 in Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-781022. Reporting Time for interview is 09:00 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview along with all the testimonials in original and their one self-attested copy.

Candidates are hereby requested to confirm their attendance via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in by 14th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here