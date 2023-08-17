Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dr. Birinchi Kumar Barooah (BKB) College Assam.

Dr. Birinchi Kumar Barooah (BKB) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (contractual) in Mathematics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (contractual) in Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Master degree in Mathematics from UGC recognized University with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade

ii) NET / SLET / PhD qualified candidates are preferable

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents via email to bkb.college@hotmail.com

Candidates may also submit their applications along with relevant documents by post / in hand to the Principal, Dr. Birinchi Kumar Barooah (BKB) College, Puranigudam, Nagaon, Assam.

The last date for submission of applications is 20th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here