Assam Career : Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various accounting and technical positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.

Prism Facility Management Services, an outsourced Contractor for Manpower Services, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Engineers and Assistant Accounts Officer to be placed on contract basis at Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.

Name of post : Project Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute approved by AICTE / UGC with minimum 5-8 years of work experience

Age : Below 50 years (may be relaxed on experience basis)

Consolidated salary : Rs.35,000/- per month and above as per experience

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd May 2023 (Tuesday) in the Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016. Reporting Time is from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 am

Name of post : Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : Diploma in Electrical (10+3) Engineering with 2 (two) years experience

Age : Below 30 years (may be relaxed on experience basis)

Consolidated salary : Rs.19,100/- per month and above as per experience

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd May 2023 (Tuesday) in the Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016. Reporting Time is from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 am

Name of post : Bio-Medical Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : BE / B.Tech (Biomedical) with 7 years of experience out of which 3 years in hospital setup

Age : Upto 35 years (may be relaxed on experience basis)

Consolidated salary : Rs.25,000/- per month and above as per experience.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd May 2023 (Tuesday) in the Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016. Reporting Time is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 am

Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : MCom / MBA (Finance) with 5 years of work experience

Age : Upto 35 years (may be relaxed on experience basis)

Consolidated salary : Rs.23,000/- per month and above as per experience.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th May 2023 (Thursday) in the Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016. Reporting Time is from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 am

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview along with CV and original / attested copies of all certificates and testimonials.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3