Assam Career : Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for seven vacant positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.
Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer, ANM/Nurse for Research, MSW and Lab Technician to work in a CCE, TMC supported project “Programme to Control Common Cancer among Women in North and North East India”
Name of post : ANM / Nurse for research
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month (consolidated)
Qualification : Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery / ANM
Experience : Minimum 1 year experience is desirable
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : MSW
No. of posts : 3
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (consolidated)
Qualification : MSW / Master of Social Sciences / Social Work / Specialization in Community development is desirable
Experience : Minimum 1 year experience in relevant field mandatory.
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : Lab Technician
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month (consolidated)
Qualification : DMLT
Experience : 1 year experience in health care set up
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month (consolidated)
Qualification : BDS / BHMS/BAMS/MBBS
Experience : Minimum 1 year experience in healthcare setup is desirable
Age : Below 30 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th March 2023 at 9:30 AM in Power Grid Building (Ground Floor), Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute. Guwahati- 16
How to apply : Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here