Assam Career : Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for seven vacant positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer, ANM/Nurse for Research, MSW and Lab Technician to work in a CCE, TMC supported project “Programme to Control Common Cancer among Women in North and North East India”

Name of post : ANM / Nurse for research

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery / ANM

Experience : Minimum 1 year experience is desirable

Age : Below 30 years

Name of post : MSW

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : MSW / Master of Social Sciences / Social Work / Specialization in Community development is desirable

Experience : Minimum 1 year experience in relevant field mandatory.

Age : Below 30 years

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : DMLT

Experience : 1 year experience in health care set up

Age : Below 30 years

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : BDS / BHMS/BAMS/MBBS

Experience : Minimum 1 year experience in healthcare setup is desirable

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th March 2023 at 9:30 AM in Power Grid Building (Ground Floor), Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute. Guwahati- 16

How to apply : Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here