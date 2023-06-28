Assam Career : Directorate of Handloom & Textiles Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for five vacant administrative positions in Directorate of Handloom & Textiles Assam.

Directorate of Handloom & Textiles Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of MIS Operator in its Operational Project Implementation Unit (OPIU) on contractual basis.

Name of post : MIS Operator

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : The candidate must possess a Bachelor degree in Computer Application (BCA)/ three years Diploma in Computer Science/B.Sc. IT from any Govt. recognised Institute.

Experience :

a) The candidate should have at least 3 years professional experience in the field of MIS in any public/ private sector organization in case of BCA and B.Sc-IT or

b) 5 years professional experience in the field of MIS in any public/ private sector organization in case of three years Diploma in Computer Science

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st April, 2023 1st JuIy,2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st July 2023 in the Office of Directorate of Handloom & Textiles , Vastra Bhawan, G.N.B. Road, Ambari, Guwahati, Assam-781001. Reporting time for the interview is up to 12 Noon.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with prescribed application form, all original certificates / documents, a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two coloured passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







