Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Directorate of Education, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Kokrajhar, Assam.

The Directorate of Education, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Kokrajhar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of District Coordinator, Programme Coordinator and Multi-Tasking Staff for Bodoland School Adoption Programme on fixed term contract for 7 months (renewable based on satisfactory performance).

Name of post : District Coordinator (for Bodoland School Adoption Programme)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

i) Minimum B.A/B.Com/B.Sc with atleast 2 years of work experience in development sector and

handling stakeholders.

ii) Experience of handling project related day to day administrative matters.

iii) Prior experience of working in Government Education department will be given preference.

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Job Roles & Responsibilities :

Reporting to the OSD – Education Department, Govt. of BTC. Responsible for planning, implementing and supporting the activities under School Adoption

Program. Maintaining MIS and database of School Adoption, generating monthly & quarterly reports of

the program. Coordinating with other District co-ordinators and actively conducting district level activities of

the program. Facilitate information to the School Adopters and coordinate between school administration

and the adopters for smooth conduct of the program. Monitoring & Evaluation of the project related activities.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (all inclusive)

Name of post : Programme Coordinator (for Bodoland School Adoption Programme)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) M.A/MSW with at least 3 years of work experience in development sector and handling

stakeholders.

ii) Experience of handling project related day to day administrative matters.

iii) Prior experience of working in Government Education department will be given preference.

Job Roles & Responsibilities :

Reporting to the OSD – Education Department, Govt. of BTC. Responsible for planning, implementing and supporting the activities under School Adoption

Program. Facilitate information to the School Adopters and coordinate between school administration

and the adopters for smooth conduct of the program. Coordinating and setting up meetings with the School Adoption Managing Committee as and

when required. Coordinating with District co-ordinators and supporting district level activities of the program. Generating Monthly reports & planning awareness programs related to School Adoption. Monitoring & Evaluation of the project related activities.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (all inclusive)

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply online for 14 vacancies in Office of Deputy Commissioner Hojai

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (for Bodoland School Adoption Programme)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Minimum 12th Pass with atleast 1 years of work experience.

ii) Experience of handling project related day to day administrative matters.

iii) Prior experience of working in Government Education department will be given preference.

Job Roles & Responsibilities :

Reporting to the OSD – Education Department, Govt. of BTC. Responsible for implementing and supporting the activities under School Adoption Program. Maintaining office files & records related to the program. Coordinating with District co-ordinators and actively conducting district level activities of the

program. Facilitate information to the School Adopters and coordinate between school administration

and the adopters for smooth conduct of the program. Monitoring & Evaluation of the project related activities.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month (all inclusive)

How to apply : Candidates can send their CVs on or before 30th November 2022, addressed to The Director, Education- Govt. of Bodoland Territorial Council at debtckoj@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here