Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2024.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Design and Development of an Underwater 3D Semantic Scene Understanding System” sanctioned by the Technology Innovation and Development Foundation of IIT Guwahati (Project Number: TIH/TD/0415) in 2024.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience :

M.Tech or M.S. in CSE, ECE, EC, EEE or related specializations pertaining to computer vision, and deep learning

The candidates should altogether have minimum CPI of 6.5 or 60% for both postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

Candidate must also have experience of programming in Python, Matlab or R along with knowledge in deep learning techniques, computer vision and vision sensors.

Fellowship : Rs. 31000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 years, relaxed up to 5 years for candidates belonging to SC / ST / PWD or female category and upto 3 years for OBC Non-creamy layer.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications with a cover letter explaining the motivation to apply for JRF position, along with CV (including email id and phone number) with full educational qualifications and experience certificates in a single pdf file.

The pdf file should be sent to the Principal Investigator (PI) Dr. Abhijit Boruah at abhijit.boruah@dibru.ac.in with subject mentioning ” JRF IITG TIDF Project” on or before 31.01.2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here