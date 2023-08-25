Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in Applied Geophysics, Department of Applied Geology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Applied Geophysics

No. of posts : 3

Qualification: M.Tech/MSc. Tech / Advanced Post Graduate Diploma in Petroleum Exploration Geophysics/M.Tech in Petroleum Geology or any other equivalent degrees in Geophysics fulfilling the UGC norms. The candidates should have either NET/GATE/SET/SLET or Ph.D

Specialization :

Post No. 1 : Inversion, Gravity-Magnetic methods, Geophysical Signal Theory, Electrical and Electromagnetic Methods, MT and GPR Method.

Post No. 2 : Earth System Science, Remote Sensing & its applications, Well logging and its geophysical applications, Sequence Stratigraphy and Basin Analysis.

Post No. 3 : Seismology, Seismic Methods of Geophysical Exploration and Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) in Geophysics.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th September 2023 at 11.00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification.

Application Fees : Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs.

500/-) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here