Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/Project Associate in a SERB-funded research project entitled “Computational Modeling of Novel Polyphenolic Antioxidant Molecules as Potential Drug” for a period of one year at the Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF) / Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) : M.Sc. in Chemistry (minimum 60% marks) with NET/ GATE qualified.

Project Associate : M.Sc. in Chemistry (minimum 60% marks) without NET/GATE.

Fellowship :

JRF : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Project Associate : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age : Maximum 28 years

How to apply : Candidates should apply with their detailed CV (including academic qualifications,
date of birth, postal address, email, phone no., NET/GATE qualification, research experience
etc.) via e-mail to rahulkar@dibru.ac.in on or before 26 December, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

