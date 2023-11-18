Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dhemaji Commerce College Assam.

Dhemaji Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Sociology : 1

Philosophy : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection will be as per Assam Government Guidelines vide O.M. No. AHE/239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 & O.M. No. ASE.626/2021/3, dated 15.12.2021. Candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil/Ph.D/Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 and relaxation of upto 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC/MOBC.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam (available in DHE website and also in www.dhemajicommercecollege.edu.in) along with complete bio-data, self attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Dhemaji Commerce College, Dhemaji payable at SBI, Dhemaji Branch, IFSC-SBIN0001426.

The applications must reach the Principal i/c, Dhemaji Commerce College Dhemaji, Assam, PIN-787057 on or before 3rd December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here