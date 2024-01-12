Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Nalbari Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Nalbari Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of GIS Assistants on contractual basis.

Name of post : GIS Assistant

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in Geography/Geology/Mathematics/Geoinformatics/Physics/Computer Science or a related field with certificate/Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or in Geo-informatics

Or

M.Tech./M.Sc. in Gis & Remote sensing/ Geo-informatics.

MCA/M.A./M.Sc. in Geography/Geology/Mathematics/Environmental Science with Geography/ Geology/Mathematics/Environmental Science with Geo-informatics as one of the subject or Certificate or Diploma in GIS/Remote Sensing or Geo-informatics.

Experience :

Preference will be altogether given to those candidates having relevant work experience of minimum 1(one) year.

Preference will also be given to the RCCC trained candidates having command over GIS

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit : Above 21 years and not more than 45 years as on 01/01/2023

Job Roles :

Digitization of geospatial data of Cadastral and Non-cadastral villages.

Cadastral map updation in Bhunaksha.

Perform quality assurance checks on GIS data to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Preparation of GIS-related reports, presentations and data visualizations altogether.

Provide GIS-related technical support to team members and endusers.

Drone photo/HRSI interpretation etc.

Utility of survey machinery in land mapping viz RTK GNSS Rovers, ETS, DGPS etc.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 19/01/2024 from 10 A.M. onwards at D.C.’s Office, Nalbari, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with the following documents-

Photo Identity & Address Proof. Original Educational Certificates (HSLC onwards) for verification. Work Experience Certificates. Photocopy of all the certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates etc. to be submitted in the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here