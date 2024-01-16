Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Kokrajhar Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of 1 (One) District Project Manager (DPM) &

2 (two) District Technical Support Staff (DTSS) under District e-Governance Society (DeGS),

Kokrajhar on contract basis.

Name of post : District Project Manager (DPM)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22,000/- per month

Qualification :

Graduate in any Discipline with working knowledge in computer, with minimum 2 years in the IT

field and having knowledge of computer operations

Age :

The maximum age for applying for the above mentioned post is 41 years as on 1st January 2024. This

age limit shall be relaxed for applicants who had been serving under similar position under that or

any other District Administration in the State, by number of years of service offered upto a maximum of 8 years

Name of post : District Technical Support Staff (DTSS)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14,000/- per month

Qualification :

10+2 and diploma in IT with minimum one year of working experience in IT field.

Age :

The maximum age for applying for the above mentioned post is 41 years as on 1st January 2024. This

age limit shall be relaxed for applicants who had been serving under similar position under that or

any other District Administration in the State, by number of years of service offered upto a maximum of 8 years

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications along with relevant documents till 5 PM on 25/01/2024 at the Drop Box kept in the Ground Floor in DC’s Office, Kokrajhar, Assam

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here