Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Karimganj Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Karimganj Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Land Record Assistant (Amin / Mandal).

Name of post : Land Record Assistant (Amin / Mandal)

No. of posts : 28

Pay Scale : Rs.14000/- to Rs.60500/- Grade Pay of Rs.6200/- plus other allowances as admissible under Assam Service (ROP) Rule 2017 (as amended).

Educational qualification :

The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be HSLC Examination or its equivalent examination passed from any Central or State recognized Boards.

Additional Qualification :

6 (six) months Recorders Class Course Certificate Training from the Assam Surveys & Settlement Training Centre, Dakhingoan, Guwahati and having certificate of RCCC Training passed from ASSTC.

Age :

Age of the candidates as on 01/01/2024 shall be between 18 (eighteen) years minimum and the upper age must not exceed 40 (forty) years.

The upper age is relaxable by 5 (five) years for SC/ST, 3 (three) years for OBC/MOBC, 10 (ten) years for PWD & 2 years for Ex-serviceman candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to District Commissioner, Karimganj, Main Road, PO, PS & District-Karimganj, Assam , PIN-788710 within 29th January 2024 ( up to 5 PM).

The name of the candidate must be registered in any Employment Exchange of Assam and the registration details must given at the application Form

The candidates already in service should apply through proper channel ensuring that their application reaches this office on or before the last date of submission of application.

No. TA/DA is admissible for attending the interview and screening exercise.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





