Assam Career DC Office Goalpara Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District Commissioner (DC), Goalpara, Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC), Goalpara, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the temporary post of Aspirational Blocks Fellow for implementation of Aspirational Blocks Programme in Lakhipur Development Block.

Name of post : Aspirational Blocks Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1) Post Graduate in any discipline from a reputed institution.

2) Should possess data analysis and presentation skills.

3) Should be conversant with use of social media.

4) Should possess Project management Skills.

5) Experience of working / internship with a Development Organization.

6) Self-driven with good communication skills.

7) Proficient in English, Hindi and knowledge of the local language

Salary : Rs. 55000/- per month

Age : 21-40 years

How to apply : Candidates will have to submit their resume (which includes their contact number) along with educational and professional certificates attached as a single PDF file to the email address- dcgoalpara@nic.in.

The subject of the e-mail should be “Application for Aspirational Blocks Fellow Recruitment.”

Last date for submission of application is on or before 25-10-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here