Assam Career CSIR-NEIST Jorhat Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Assam.

CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate-I under different projects.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Seismic Hazard Assessment and Mitigation in NE India

Essential Qualification: M. Sc./ M. Tech/ M. Sc. Tech in Geophysics/ Physics/ Geology

Desirable: Seismic Data Processing/ Handling

Age limit: Maximum Age 35 years

Remuneration: Rs 25,000/- per month

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Empowerment of Apatani Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh through Value Addition of Ethnic Food Items

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Remuneration : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET qualifiers & Rs.25,000 /- per month+ HRA for others

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.neist.res.in/prostaff up to 4 PM of 19th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here