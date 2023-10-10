Assam Career CSIR-NEIST Jorhat Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Assam.
CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate-I under different projects.
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Seismic Hazard Assessment and Mitigation in NE India
Essential Qualification: M. Sc./ M. Tech/ M. Sc. Tech in Geophysics/ Physics/ Geology
Desirable: Seismic Data Processing/ Handling
Age limit: Maximum Age 35 years
Remuneration: Rs 25,000/- per month
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Empowerment of Apatani Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh through Value Addition of Ethnic Food Items
Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry
Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years
Remuneration : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET qualifiers & Rs.25,000 /- per month+ HRA for others
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.neist.res.in/prostaff up to 4 PM of 19th October 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here