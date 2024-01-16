Applications are invited for recruitment of 169 vacant positions or career in CRPF Assam.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota.

Name of post : Constable (General Duty)

No. of posts : 169

Pay Scale : Level-3 Rs. 21700-69100/-

Educational Qualification : Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board

Sports Qualification :

Sportsperson of merit who have represented a State or the Country in any recognized National repute Games / National Championship (Both Junior & Senior) or International repute Championship conducted under the aegis of respective Federation / Association recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports or conducted by the Indian Olympic Association during last three years from 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2023.

Sportsperson of merit who have represented their University in All India Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) during last three years from 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2023.

Sportspersons of merit who have represented State School Team in National School Games conducted by School Games Federation of India (SGFI) during last three years from 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2023.

Age : 18 to 23 years (Relaxation in age as per the relevant Recruitment Rules)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rect.crpf.gov.in/ w.e.f. 16/01/2024 at 9 AM and will be closed on 15.02.2024 at 12 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here