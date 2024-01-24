Assam Career Cotton University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Cotton University Assam in 2024.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty in various departments in 2024. Cotton University is a premier institute of higher learning in Assam. Formerly known as Cotton College, the institute was established in 1901 by Sir Henry Stedman Cotton, the Chief Commissioner of the erstwhile British province of Assam. It also became a constituent college of Gauhati University in 1948. The college had been the centre of the freedom movement as well as numerous literary and cultural engagements of the state altogether that cemented Assam’s status as an integral component of India.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

Also Read : 10 divine pictures of Bollywood celebrities at the inauguration of Ram Mandir

Disciplines :

Sociology

Physics

Geology

Zoology

Philosophy

Qualification :

Good academic records with atleast 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at Master degree level in relevant subjects altogether from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university

Salary : As per University norms

Age Limit : There is no age bar for Guest Faculty. Retired teachers having good track record may also be preferred

Also Read : 7 best motivational quotes for entrepreneurs

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews will be held from 29th January 2024 to 31st January 2024 in Conference Hall, MCB Building, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-1, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may bring a copy of Resume and also original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here