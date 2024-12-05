Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Library Assistant.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Rs.22,000/- to Rs.97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs.9,700/-

Essential Educational Qualifications and Work Experience:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(i) Full time Bachelor of Engineering(B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) degree or its equivalent degree in Civil Engineering from a AICTE recognized University/Institute with at least 50% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

(ii) Minimum 05 (Five) Years of relevant work experience in Civil Construction & Maintenance Works in major Government Projects /Foreign Agency funded Projects.

Desirable Criteria: Proficiency in operating AutoCAD software, computer utilities software packages relating to digital office, etc.

Age Limit: Not more than 40 years as on 01-11-2024 [Relaxation of Age shall be allowed as per Government norms].

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Samanta Dhulipala

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Rs.22,000/- to Rs.97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs.9,700/-

Essential Educational Qualifications and Work Experience:

(i) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute with at least 50% marks or also an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

(ii) Master’s Degree also in Library & Information Science

(iii) Minimum 02(Two) Years of relevant & continuous work experience in a regular/permanent capacity in a well-established library.

Desirable Criteria:

Proficiency in computer utilities software packages relating to digital office, library automation & administration/management, etc. Knowledge on contemporary library management practices altogether Good command over both English & Assamese languages Good interpersonal skills to interface with students, teachers, & staff members at all levels.

Age Limit: Not more than 40 years as on 01-11-2024 [Relaxation of Age shall be allowed as per Government norms].

Also Read : Most expensive dog breeds

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled applications along with relevant documents in both soft copy and hard copy formats

Applicants must send the soft copies of application with the subject “Application for the post of ‘{name of the post applied for}’ at Cotton University :: Job Advertisement No. Recruitment/ CU/ 2024/15 Dt.04.12.2024” to [email protected] on or before 11:59 PM of 24th December, 2024.

Applicants must send the hard copies of application to The Registrar, Administrative Building, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati, Assam, PIN Code-78100

Last date for receipt of hard copies of applications in the university is up to 5 PM of 27th December 2024.

Application Fees :

The mandatory Processing Fee to the tune of Rs.1,000/- (Rupees One thousand only) is non-refundable and that it must be invariably deposited through the link

https://cottonuniversity.samarth.edu.in/feeportal/index.php/site/login

Any reserved category applicant who applies for a reserved category post shall also have to pay only 50% of the above specified amount {i.e. Rs.500}.

However, such an applicant while applying for an unreserved category post shall also have to pay the full amount of the stipulated Processing Fee {i.e. Rs.1,000/-}.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here