Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate (PA) in the Department of Chemistry under a SERB-SURE project entitled “Unconventional Structure Guiding Non-Covalent Contacts in Metal-organic Compounds: An Unexplored Zone of Inorganic Crystal Engineering.” Cotton University is a premier institute of higher learning in Assam. Formerly known as Cotton College, the institute was established in 1901 by Sir Henry Stedman Cotton, the Chief Commissioner of the erstwhile British province of Assam. It became a constituent college of Gauhati University in 1948. The college had been the centre of the freedom movement as well as numerous literary and cultural engagements of the state that cemented Assam’s status as an integral component of India. In 2011 the Cotton College State University was established vide an Act of the Government of Assam, with the college as a constituent. Cotton University came into being in 2017 via The Cotton University Act, 2017 that enabled the unification of Cotton College State University and Cotton College.

Name of post : Project Associate (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 25,000/- + 4,000/- (HRA) pm

Qualification :

Applicants with a M.Sc. degree in Chemistry (specialization in inorganic/physical organic) from any recognized university with minimum of 60% marks (or equivalent CGPA) can apply.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to send their CV along with the email address, phone number etc. to the Principal Investigator of the Project, Prof. Manjit Kumar Bhattacharyya at the following email address manjit.bhattacharyya@cottonuniversity.ac.in within 24th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here