Assam Career Cotton University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Security cum Estate Officer and Guest Faculty in the Department of Geology.

Name of post : Security cum Estate Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Retired Police and Army Officers having good experience in their service with minimum rank of Dy Superintendent of Police or its equivalent conversant with security rules to deal with the Police and the Public in the University

Desirable Experience :

(a) Conducting enquiries and investigation, managing contacts and handling of emergency situation in fire fighting, rescue operations flood, earthquake etc

(b) Experience of handling security aspect in large organizations.

Remuneration : Commensurate with experience

Maximum Age : 65 years

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Geology (Economic Geology Specialization)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Good academic records with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at Masters Degree Level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Age Limit : There is no age bar for Guest Faculty. Retired teachers’ having good track record may be preferred.

Remuneration : Rs. 700/- (Per class) with upper limit of Rs. 19,600/-

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th October 2023 at 10 AM in Cotton University, Conference Hall, MCB Building, Panbazar, Guwahati-1

How to apply :

For the post of Security cum Estate Officer, candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents by email to support.recruitment@cottonuniversity.ac.in up to 5 PM of 30th October 2023

For the post of Guest Faculty in Department of Geology, candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview with a copy of Resume, a set of self attested copies of all certificates, marksheets and other qualifying and supporting credentials.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2



