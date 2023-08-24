Applications are invited for various financial positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Finance Officer

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: A Post-Graduate degree from a recognized University with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale; along with-

(i) at least 8 years of experience at a management level in Finance and Accounts in Govt Organization or Public Sector Undertaking/Research Organization

or

(ii) a professional qualification from either ICWAI or ICAI or MBA Finance with five years of experience at Management level in Finance and Accounts in Govt Organization or Public Sector Undertaking/Research Organization

Also Read : Assam CM reveals strategies for increasing green spaces in Guwahati

Desirable:

(i) Computer literacy to oversee installation of appropriate software and computerization of all finance and accounts and stores related matters with good interpersonal skills.

(ii) preference will be given to candidate with commerce or finance background in the Post Graduate level and

(iii) for candidates who have prior experience in working in an educational institute.

Age limit : Upto 55 years (as on the July 1st 2023)

Also Read : Bagheswari Temple : A serene and holiest site of Bongaigaon in Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to the Registrar, Administrative Building (First Floor), Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam.

Candidates can also send their applications along with relevant documents via email to recruitment@cottonuniversity.ac.in

Last date of receipt of applications :

For soft copy : 14th September 2023

For hard copy : 18th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







