Assam Career : College of Veterinary Science Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in College of Veterinary Science Guwahati.

The College of Veterinary Science Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant project based positions under the DBT-funded Project on ‘Promoting advance research and capacity building in biotechnology & allied disciplines through manpower training, mentoring and sharing of infrastructure developed under the Advanced-Level State Biotech Hub’ in the Department of Animal Biotechnology

Name of post : Research Associate – I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. degree in Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/Animal Biotechnology/Veterinary Microbiology OR Master’s degree in Life science/Veterinary Science with 3 years of R & D experience and at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal.

Emoluments (Rs.) : 47,000.00 + HRA

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.V.Sc. & A.H./B.Sc. (Biotech)/B.Sc. (Microbiology)/B.Sc.

Emoluments (Rs.) : 20,000.00 + HRA

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc./B.Sc. (Lab. Science)/B.Sc. (Lab. Technology)

Emoluments (Rs.) : 20,000.00 + HRA

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on July 24, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM in the Office of Coordinator, Advanced Level State Biotech Hub, Department of Animal Biotechnology, College of Veterinary Science,Guwahati-781022.

How to apply : Candidates with requisite qualifications have to do registration of their candidature for respective posts applied for (in the given format) on or before 18th July, 2023 and upload their BIODATA in the given format along with a single PDF file containing relevant certificates testifying their academic credentials, working experience and proof of age by logging into the following link: http://vetbifg.ac.in/sbthubonline.php.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here